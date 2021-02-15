Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 153.7% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $59.35 million and approximately $25.56 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00276520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00081488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00093777 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00189868 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,838.33 or 0.87785189 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,780,621 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

