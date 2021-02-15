Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.43 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 160.3% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $63.00 million and $45.43 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.00265068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00087406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00076548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00091581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00432069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00180673 BTC.

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,780,621 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

