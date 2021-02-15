Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 88,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 245,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.16 million and a PE ratio of -95.00.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

