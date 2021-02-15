carVertical Trading Up 64.2% Over Last 7 Days (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 64.2% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $346,353.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.45 or 0.00993285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.42 or 0.05196107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

