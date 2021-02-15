Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $412.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

