Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Short Interest Update

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 14th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSPR opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

