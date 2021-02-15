Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $16,290.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00069780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.33 or 0.00975878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053320 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.54 or 0.05233818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018657 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

