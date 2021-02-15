Castle Price Up 116.9% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 97.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Castle has a market cap of $20,278.97 and $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded 116.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00548098 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00032338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004847 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.75 or 0.02538907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,001,947 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.