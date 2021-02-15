Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Up 38.3% in January

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,670,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 25,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. 4,529,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,593,406. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castor Maritime stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC owned about 9.27% of Castor Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

