Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,978 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 308,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,681 shares of company stock worth $15,868,136 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

