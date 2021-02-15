Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.16. 120,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

