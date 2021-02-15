Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NovoCure by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,917. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.92.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

