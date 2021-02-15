Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.23. 645,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,827,090. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.