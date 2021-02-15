Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 105,100 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,980,396 shares of company stock valued at $137,810,413 in the last quarter.

Shares of PINS traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 500,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,803,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $87.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

