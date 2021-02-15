Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 163,890 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,890 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,700,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 832,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 605,937 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.84.

ENLC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 87,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,155. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

