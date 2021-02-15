Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,744 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.