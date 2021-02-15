Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,100 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirova bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.