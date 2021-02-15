Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,346 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,523,000.

EWP traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $26.99. 34,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,259. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

