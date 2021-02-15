Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,843,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in DaVita by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 303.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 164,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA stock traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.99. 61,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,921. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.