Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,227 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,511,158. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $44.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

