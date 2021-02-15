Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,657 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,205,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $34.47.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

