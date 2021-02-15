Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,186 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 215,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.58. 623,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,179,890. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.