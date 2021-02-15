Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $11 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,972 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.80. 4,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

