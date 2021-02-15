Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 364.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NetEase by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NetEase by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,322,000 after acquiring an additional 989,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.12. 49,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.