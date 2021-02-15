Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,179,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

