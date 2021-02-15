Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 238,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,686. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.