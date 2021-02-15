Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 186,605 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 176.2% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 241.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 149,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 105,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.82. 460,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,357,215. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.