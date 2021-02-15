Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,383 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000.

RSX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 769,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

