Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,786 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after buying an additional 300,526 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 25,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 258,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,017. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

