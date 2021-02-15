Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,810. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

