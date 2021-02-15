Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,170,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 427,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 107,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

