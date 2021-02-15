Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,988,000 after acquiring an additional 126,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,266,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,485,000 after acquiring an additional 240,484 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR remained flat at $$43.42 during midday trading on Monday. 49,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.