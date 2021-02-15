Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.36 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 316,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.07. 615,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

