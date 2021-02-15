Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,161,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 443,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 282,806 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,462. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $101,633.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $3,280,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,862,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.