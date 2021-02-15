Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,332,000 after purchasing an additional 994,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.67. 73,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $2,702,507.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,846 shares of company stock worth $18,033,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

