Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 31,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.83 on Monday, reaching $328.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

