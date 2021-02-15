Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 478,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

