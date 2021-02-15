Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,734 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 87,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 182,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,255. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

