Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,350 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 526,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 296.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.