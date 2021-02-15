Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 29,181 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,181 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.54. 132,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $33.16.

