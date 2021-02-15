Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 83,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,438. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

