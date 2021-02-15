Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 32,963 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,963 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.36. 334,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,838. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.