Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 36,480 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,480 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $2,430,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 273,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.11. 167,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

