Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 44,135 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,135 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 968,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 240,161 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ECH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 235,436 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.