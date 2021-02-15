Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 689 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $556.52. 154,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

