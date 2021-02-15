Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,019 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

EWL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

