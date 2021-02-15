Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,888 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,262. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

