Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $441.19.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,385,607 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.13.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

