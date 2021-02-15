Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,789 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

EWY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 276,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,859. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

