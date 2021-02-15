Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,608,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,757 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.55% of Caterpillar worth $6,481,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $197.99. 108,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

